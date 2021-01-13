VICTORIA -- More than 20,000 people are without power on southern Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

An overnight windstorm downed power lines, causing more than 100 separate outages in the Greater Victoria region alone.

Environment Canada says wind gusts topped 100 km/h in the Victoria region.

Good morning #Saanich. We are responding to several reports of trees on roads and hydro lines down. Please take care driving today and report any obstructions or safety concerns on the roads to us. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 13, 2021

Downed power lines in Oak Bay sparked a fire in a tree overnight, according to the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Oak Bay Fire Crews attended high voltage power lines that had ignited a nearby tree due to high winds early this morning. Crews maintained a large safety perimeter until very busy BC Hydro Crews could attend. Very dangerous, always stay well clear and call 911. pic.twitter.com/HtWF0a3Gg9 — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) January 13, 2021

More than 2,000 customers on the North Island were also in the dark Wednesday morning and outages are being reported across the southern Gulf Islands.

Students at Greater Victoria's Strawberry Vale Elementary school were being kept away Wednesday morning until power could be restored to the school.

School buses in Sooke were also reporting lengthy delays in picking up students.

A large fir tree crashed through the roof of a home in Sooke. The woman inside the home was uninjured but damage to the home and adjacent shed are extensive.

An Environment Canada wind warning says westerly winds up to 70km/h are expected to continue into the afternoon for Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands.

Highway 14 between Grant Road West in Sooke and Port Renfrew has been closed to traffic due to a downed tree.

Drive BC is also reporting two road closures in Shawnigan Lake due to downed power lines, but there are now detours in effect for both.

At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 BC Hydro customers were without power across the province. A full list of current power outages on Vancouver Island and across B.C. is available here.

The storm also dumped snow across the central Interior with the Columbia, Shuswap and Yoho regions expected to receive as much as another 25 centimetres of snow before the system passes.

The weather office says a new storm is approaching B.C.'s north coast and a wind warning has been issued for Haida Gwaii, with gusts up to 100 km/h due to lash that region through Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates