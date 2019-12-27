VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA is asking the public for help taking care of 17 puppies and two adult dogs that were surrendered to it in the province's Interior.

In a news release Friday, the SPCA said RCMP and animal control officers took possession of the Siberian Huskies after responding to a complaint. The dogs were turned over to the local SPCA branch - the location of which is not being disclosed for the animals' protection - on Christmas Eve.

The eight-to-10-week-old puppies were found living outside in the snow. They are now being treated for worms and are in quarantine. The SPCA says they will be ready for adoption in late January.

"It's a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold," said SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty in the release.

In a Facebook post, the SPCA provided more details, saying staff and volunteers have given up holiday celebrations to help with the rescued dogs, and appealing to members of the public for donations.

"The shelter is overwhelmed and could really use your help with medical and care costs," the agency wrote. "Please take a few minutes during these busy holidays to be there for these adorable puppies, their tired mom and the 13-year-old senior husky that arrived with them and should not be forgotten.”

According to the BC SPCA, it costs more than $430 to prepare a single healthy dog for adoption. The 19 rescued dogs need more than basic care and will cost more to prep for adoption, the SPCA said. Donations can be made online.