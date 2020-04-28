VICTORIA -- The Sooke & Electoral Area Parks and Recreation Commission (SEAPARC) will reopen the DeMamiel Creek Golf Course this Friday, alongside new health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to SEAPARC, new safety measures include spreading out tee times, suspending club rentals, removing common touch points like ball washers and bunker rakes and installing raised cups at holes.

The raised cups stand roughly one inch above the ground and prevent balls from entering the cup or making contact with flags.

Meanwhile, SEAPARC says that signage will be placed around the course to remind players to follow provincial health guidelines. Golfers are also being asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their game begins, and to leave the course immediately after their game is finished.

Groups are also limited to four people or fewer.

The DeMamiel Creek Golf Course isn’t the first golf course to reopen on Vancouver Island amid the pandemic.

Sunnydale Golf Club and Crown Isle Resort & Golf Club, in Courtenay, both reopened to their members last week, with similar new health measures in place.

"To have that outlet to be able to get out and have a walk and swing a golf club – the golf course is a place where you can self-distance, where you can stay six feet away from your playing partner so it's safe to get out and enjoy the sunshine" said Bill Kelly, Crown Isle general manager, on April 23.