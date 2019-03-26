

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver Island





Residents along Sooke Road are surprised to find out that the province’s proposal to improve safety and reduce congestion along Highway 14 requires pieces of their property.

The plan proposes a four-lane road to connect Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road, allowing drivers to bypass the sharp turn at Gillespie Road.

Residents along Sooke Road say they have been visited by government officials who presented them with plans and told them how much land they were looking to purchase.

“There’s a lot of properties involved and people won’t be able to just sell a bit of their property,” says Sooke resident Mike Simms. “In some cases, whole houses will have to go.”

For Mike and Maureen Simms, the province is requesting the corner of their front lot to make room for a right hand turn lane onto Glinz Road.

For the Simms, that means the loss of a pond and their well, which monetary compensation can’t replace.

Residents have been pushing for upgrades on the busy road, the only route in and out of the city.

“We’re optimistic of what the future holds for this highway,” said Jeremy Wilson, owner of the 17 Mile House Pub. “I think the improvements are good, and it’s what the community needs.”

The construction of the new road will directly affect Wilson’s business, but he says the short-term inconvenience is worth it for the long-term benefits the alternate road will bring.

The project has yet to be given the green light. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says after receiving a positive response to an open house held last year, the project team began engagement with the property owners.

“The alignment has not been confirmed and funding has not yet been secured for future improvement projects,” the ministry said.

The proposed realignment is one part of a multi-stage plan, which also addresses parking and transit concerns along the busy road.