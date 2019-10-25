

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





After nine months of being on the market, one of the Harbour City’s main attractions, the Dinghy Dock Pub, on Protection Island has finally been sold.

“We are excited for the new era of the Dinghy Dock,” says the pubs general manager Marty Campbell.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Campbell broke the news, stating, “I wish to formally announce the worst keep secret in Nanaimo and on Protection Island: After 15 years of ownership, John and Cheryl Logan have officially sold the Dinghy Dock Pub and Protection Island Ferry Service!”

The main concern from people who live on Protection Island with the sale of the pub was the ferry service included in the sale, which is the only way to and from Nanaimo.

However, Campbell says that they want to keep everything status quo.

“The new owners' primary goal is to maintain consistency and quality of service for both the pub and the ferry service,” Campbell told CTV News.

The pub went on the market last February for $2.6 million. The sale also included a waterfront house on Protection Island, the ferry service to and from downtown Nanaimo as well as the dock and marina surrounding the pub.

The pub has been operating since 1989 and, according to their website, it is the only registered floating pub in all of Canada.

In 2004, the owners that just sold the pub, purchased it for $1.3 million.