

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





A class at Dunsmuir Middle School donated over 5,200 socks on Wednesday to Our Place Society.

The socks were donated to help the homeless keep their feet dry and warm during the winter months.

Students fundraised money in order to buy the socks, a class project that went way above their initial expectations.

Communications Director of Our Place, Grant McKenzie, said the sock donation was impressive and the single largest sock donation they have ever had.

The socks will amount to about two months supply.

Keeping the feet of people on the street warm and dry is important, it can prevent many foot issues that can lead to amputation and other diseases, McKenzie added.

Plus, having a fresh pair of socks can be a luxury for people on the street, something many of us can take for granted.

The students displayed all the socks they bought for the media Wednesday then loaded up the Our Place van, which took the socks back to where they will be stored and handed out as need.