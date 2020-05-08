NANAIMO -- A Nanaimo summer tradition has returned this year, with a twist.

The Golden Bucket Contest in Nanaimo is a scavenger hunt to get people out exploring city parks and trails that offers prizes each week. But, this year, the bucket is a sticker.

The stickers, which are hidden around city parks, say “golden bucket” and have QR codes on them.

Once you scan the QR code with your smart phone, you will be redirected to the city’s website where you will submit an answer to a question about the park.

Then you will be entered into a weekly draw as well as the grand prize, which is a kayak trip for five from Coastal Expression Adventures

The contest first launched in 2013 and changed from searching for a bucket to a sticker this year because of theft and vandalism, not COVID-19.

“It‘s good timing because you don’t have to touch anything and can still scan them and still be a part of it and really have fun exploring our parks,” said Deborah Beck, recreation coordinator for the City of Nanaimo.

Playgrounds are off limits to the contest until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The stickers may be placed on signs, fences, benches or anything that that does not need to be touched.

The contest runs until the end of July and the location of the sticker will change every Wednesday until then.

To find out clues and more information on the Golden Bucket contest visit the city’s contest page online here.