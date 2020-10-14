VICTORIA -- It's been three years since a Campbell River teenager disappeared and police say they continue to investigate the missing person case.

Jordan Holling was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 16, 2017.

"As always, with any missing person case there are so many unanswered questions," the Campbell River RCMP said in a statement Wednesday on the approaching anniversary.

Holling was last seen walking home from a friend's apartment along Campbell River's 16th Avenue in the early-morning hours. Though it was a short walk, he didn't make it home.

CTV News reported at the time that the local RCMP received several leads early on in the case. One witness put him at nearby Nunns Creek Park, another said he was somewhere along the Island Highway.

Police searched the park with dogs but found nothing.

"This is really out of character for him," said Jordan's grandfather, Roy Holling, in the days after his disappearance.

"The Campbell River RCMP continue to take and investigate all leads that we receive and review the information we have already investigated," police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Holling's whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.