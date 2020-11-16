VICTORIA -- Multiple wind warnings and special weather statements regarding snowfall have been issued on Vancouver Island Monday.

According to Environment Canada, strong wind gusts have prompted wind warnings for Greater Victoria, West, East and North Vancouver Island, while a special weather statements has been issued for Inland Vancouver Island.

On the island’s west coast, winds up to 100 km/h are expected to sweep over the region by Monday night. The winds are expected to dip to 50 to 70 km/h Tuesday morning, before further easing on Tuesday afternoon.

On East Vancouver Island – from Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay – winds of up to 80 km/h are forecasted to develop overnight in the region. The winds are expected to ease on Tuesday afternoon.

On the North Island, winds of up to 110 km/h are predicted to build in the region tonight, before shifting to coastal regions of the North Island on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada says that two to five centimetres of heavy wet snow may fall over the North Island beginning Monday evening.

Similar amounts of wet, heavy snow are forecasted to fall over some areas of Inland Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island on Monday night.

On the island’s east coast between Duncan and Nanaimo, a special weather statement has been issued for Tuesday. Environment Canada says that gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected in the region tomorrow.

Similarly, strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep through Inland Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning, before easing Tuesday evening.

In Greater Victoria, where a wind warning has been posted, strong winds are expected to sweep over the region beginning Tuesday morning. “Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible,” says Environment Canada.

“Wind warnings may be required as the event draws near,” said Environment Canada in a release Monday morning.

The weather agency also warns that wind gusts may cause tree branches to break or objects to come loose, causing potential damage.

On Friday, thousands of Vancouver Island residents lost power during a windstorm.