VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of snowfall on East Vancouver Island Wednesday.

The weather agency says that roughly five centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the coast in the morning.

Communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay are all expected to see snowfall.

While no weather warning has been posted for Inland Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says that up to five centimetres of snow is forecasted in some interior regions of the island.

“Rain and wet snow associated with an offshore low will continue over East Vancouver Island today,” says the weather agency.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The snow is expected to ease Wednesday afternoon. An earlier snowfall warning posted for the Malahat Highway on Wednesday was lifted at 8:25 a.m. by Environment Canada.