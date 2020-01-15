VICTORIA -- Several hundred people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall damaged grid infrastructure.

Victoria was the hardest hit community for outages with more than 1,100 customers without power by 10 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

Downed trees and dangerous roads were making it difficult for crews to get the power grid up and running again in several pockets around the South Island.

While the worst of the snowfall is over for now, meteorologists are warning we're not out of the woods yet. Potentially damaging wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are predicted for the South Island on Wednesday night.

The latest information on electricity outages can be found here.