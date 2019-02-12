Snow day: List of school closures on Vancouver Island
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 6:57AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 9:56AM PST
For a second day in a row, heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of classes around Vancouver island.
Many school districts took the unusual step of cancelling class the day before instead of Tuesday morning. The cancellations follow a heavy snowfall around the island that was forecast to dump as much as 25 centimetres of snow in some areas.
School Districts closing:
- Greater Victoria School District (SD61)
- Sooke School District (SD62)
- Saanich School District (SD63)
- Cowichan Valley School District (SD79)
- Alberni Valley School District (SD70)
- Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68)
- Qualicum School District (SD69)
- Comox Valley School District (SD71)
- Campbell River School District (SD72)
Colleges/Universities
- Vancouver Island University (including Powell River)
- Camosun College
- University of Victoria
- North Island College (all campuses)
Other
- CFB Esquimalt
- Some bus routes have also been affected. See BC Transit's info below: