For a second day in a row, heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of classes around Vancouver island.

Many school districts took the unusual step of cancelling class the day before instead of Tuesday morning. The cancellations follow a heavy snowfall around the island that was forecast to dump as much as 25 centimetres of snow in some areas.

School Districts closing:

Greater Victoria School District (SD61)

Sooke School District (SD62)

Saanich School District (SD63)

Cowichan Valley School District (SD79)

Alberni Valley School District (SD70)

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68)

Qualicum School District (SD69)

Comox Valley School District (SD71)

Campbell River School District (SD72)

Colleges/Universities

Vancouver Island University (including Powell River)

Camosun College

University of Victoria

North Island College (all campuses)

Other

CFB Esquimalt

Some bus routes have also been affected. See BC Transit's info below: