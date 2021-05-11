VICTORIA -- The Town of Sidney has created a list of recommendations for the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) to consider after a developer proposed a massive distribution centre on VAA lands near the municipality.

Last month, developer York Realty proposed building a roughly $50-million, 7.7-acre distribution centre on VAA grounds, located at 9899 McDonald Park Rd., across from Sidney.

While the proposal is still in its early stages, the town is recommending several stipulations for the project, chief among them that the VAA first engage with the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council and residents who live in the Galaran Road neighbourhood, which sits across from the proposed development.

Other recommendations include the construction of a roundabout intersection at Galaran Road and Beacon Avenue West, as well as a street realignment for Stirling Way, and an ongoing construction management plan that reviews traffic impacts in the area.

Sidney council is also calling on the VAA to ensure that it works with Sidney, the District of North Saanich, the province and other stakeholders on how the distribution centre will affect the intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue.

Additionally, the town recommends that pedestrian sidewalks and drainage be installed along the sides of the property, and that all electrical and telecommunication additions be installed underground.

Moving forward, the town asks that the VAA discuss the recommendations in detail with council and that York agrees to have its civil engineer communicate with Sidney's engineering department before a building permit is issued by the Victoria Airport Authority.

The town also plans on forwarding its recommendations to other levels of government.