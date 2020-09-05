VANCOUVER -- Mounties on the Saanich Peninsula are investigating a significant crash that sent two people to hospital Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Colin Cook of Sidney-North Saanich RCMP said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue.

A large SUV with two people inside collided with a Ford Focus with one occupant, Cook said, adding that one of the people sent to hospital was in serious condition.

The incident closed the Pat Bay Highway to northbound traffic for several hours while collision investigators worked to determine what happened.

At the time he spoke to CTV News Vancouver Island, Cook could not say which directions the two vehicles were travelling or what factors led to their collision.

Images from the scene show the driver's side of the Ford Focus crumpled in on itself, with the front door missing, while the SUV - a GMC Yukon Denali - had significant damage to its front end.

"We have identified all the witnesses that were at the scene here upon our arrival, but we're still gathering statements and information from them before we can decide on whether or not charges are appropriate," Cook said.