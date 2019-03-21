It’s called the neighbourhood across the water.

Nestled between Esquimalt to the west and water to the east is a small tip of land, home to a growing community of more than 7,000 Victoria taxpayers, known as Victoria West.

Most South Islanders know once you cross either the Johnson Street or Bay Street bridges you’re still within the City of Victoria. However, there are people who associate anything “across the water” as falling within the borders of Esquimalt.

According to Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, this border confusion has resulted in people referring to Vic West as “Esquimalt East.”

“It’s a happening thing and it’s growing organically and the reason it’s happening is because there are many people living and moving to Vic West who really think they are actually in Esquimalt,” she says.

Speaking on CFAX 1070, Desjardins discussed the merits of Esquimalt adopting Vic West, saying that it would make sense for Vic West to “come back” to Esquimalt.

“Historically it was part of the Esquimalt District,” she says.

In a brief email outlining the history between Victoria and Esquimalt, Desjardins says the City of Victoria enacted legislation in 1882 that made the Victoria West area, which was previously part of a much larger territory known as the Esquimalt District, permanently part of Victoria.

Since Esquimalt didn’t incorporate until 1912, Desjardins says Esquimalt couldn’t do anything about it.

Although it’s not on the mayor’s current priority list, she is floating the idea of Vic West becoming “Esquimalt East” and she’s backing it up with what she sees as benefits for all parties involved.

Most of her reasons centre around the two bridges connecting Victoria to Vic West.

“Victoria right now has to provide services across two bridges,” she says.

If there’s a fire in Vic West or if an ambulance needs to respond to an emergency, Victoria is sending first responders across the waterway. “What happens if the bridge is up?” she asks.

Desjardins says residents in Vic West are already using Esquimalt’s arena complex, swimming pool complex, parks, and library.

“It would be a very positive move because Esquimalt would look after the entire area and it would be Esquimalt making the necessary arrangements for governance and services,” she says.

She also admits the tax revenue from Vic West’s growing community would be a nice addition for Esquimalt.

As for the name “Esquimalt East”?

“There are a lot of people who are really loving it,” she says.