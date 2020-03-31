VICTORIA -- Canadian telecommunications company Shaw Communications has postponed its planned rate adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Shaw spokesperson tells CTV News that the company had begun notifying customers of an upcoming rate change on March 1.

The company says that the new prices would have come into effect on June 1, 2020. However, Shaw has decided to postpone the rate adjustments due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“Given the challenges created by the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to temporarily postpone the previously announced rate adjustments,” said a Shaw spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not say when the postponed price increases would come into effect, but did say that the company would “continue to communicate with customers about any changes to the services they subscribe to.”

“Shaw’s rate adjustment will be evaluated on an ongoing basis with the intention of implementing the adjustments at a later date,” said the spokesperson.

The announcement comes as internet bandwidth demands skyrocket across Canada due to self-isolation recommendations.

Last week, streaming services Netflix and Crave said that they were planning on reducing video quality to help alleviate some of the pressure on bandwidth usage.

With files from the Canadian Press