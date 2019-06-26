

CTV Vancouver Island





Heavy rain and lightning could hit parts of Vancouver Island Wednesday, according to a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada.

The watch was issued for west and inland Vancouver Island around 4:15 p.m.

It said thunderstorms were developing over southern parts of the regions with potential for "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain" in the late afternoon.

Environment Canada says anyone can report severe weather by emailing bcstorm@canada.ca or tweeting with the hashtag #BCStorm.

The weather agency is also reporting risk of thunderstorms in the Victoria area Wednesday evening.