VICTORIA -- Another day, another round of wet, windy weather warnings for much of Vancouver Island.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada are predicting as many as 150 millimetres of rain will fall on the western and inland island by Saturday morning. The worst of it is expected to hit the island overnight as a system of subtropical moisture moves in.

The weather service is warning that flash floods and washouts are possible near rivers, creeks and culverts, especially in low-lying areas. The West Island is also facing strong winds of up to 80 km/h that may cause damage throughout the day. The winds are expected to ease to between 40 km/h and 60 km/h by Friday night.

On eastern Vancouver Island, heavy rains are still expected with the same subtropical system, though less severe.

Environment Canada says areas between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay can expect up to 60 millimetres of rain by Saturday morning. The same warnings about flooding in low-lying areas still apply.

The latest information on the weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada's website.