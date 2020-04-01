VICTORIA -- BC Transit’s annual spring seasonal service change is coming into effect in Victoria next week, alongside further service reductions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BC Transit, the scheduled spring service change will begin Monday, April 6 across the Victoria Regional Transit System.

The annual service change reduces the number of buses in the region as seasonal demand drops when post-secondary schools wrap up their semester.

This year, however, further service reductions are expected on some routes due to the novel coronavirus.

With an estimated 70 per cent drop in ridership due to COVID-19, BC Transit says it is temporarily suspending all late-night service on Friday and Saturday nights, effective April 3.

Meanwhile, the company says further daytime service reductions will be coming to many routes across the region.

BC Transit says that while fewer buses will be available, riders should be able to expect more consistent scheduling due to the service reductions.

“The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to across the country and around the world,” said BC Transit in an announcement Wednesday.

“BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis. We thank our customers for their patience, and apologize for the inconvenience.”

For the latest information on specific bus routes, BC Transit recommends visiting its website here, checking the NextRide website or calling the company at 250-382-6161.

Meanwhile, BC Transit’s temporary hygiene protocols remain in effect, like entering and exiting buses through the rear doors.

Transit fares are also being waived at this time, and transit drivers will be limiting the number of people in each bus to ensure that physical distancing can be practiced.