VICTORIA -- Three people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash along the Duke Point Highway Tuesday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP say that three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 7:40 a.m. on the Duke Point Highway, roughly one kilometre from the Highway 1 intersection.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that a westbound minivan, occupied by two adults, crossed over the highway’s centre line and collided with an eastbound semi-truck.

The crash caused a female passenger in the van to be ejected through the vehicle’s windshield, while the semi-truck drove off the roadway into a ditch.

Shortly after that, a westbound pick-up truck collided with the minivan, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Three people were rushed to hospital for serious injuries following the crash. The driver of the pick-up truck was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria, while two other people were taken to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital by road ambulance.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“All three vehicles were destroyed and the highway will be closed for most of the day,” said Nanaimo RCMP.

While police have spoken with several witnesses and drivers, anyone with information on the crash, or who may have cellphone or dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.