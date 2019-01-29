The Greater Victoria School District has unveiled new, proposed catchment boundaries for its schools, amid increasing student enrollment and limited space in schools.

An interactive map online shows the current boundaries next to the proposed 2020 changes.

Parents will be given a chance to weigh in and hear more at open houses scheduled for February – then the board of education will decide on the new catchment boundaries in the spring.

SD 61 says this is the first review of its catchment boundaries in 20 years, and there’s been “considerable” population growth over the decades.

The superintendent says the district is trying to limit the number of changes for families.

"These are never easy decisions and the District has tried to be thoughtful when considering all of the potential options and outcomes," said Shelley Green. "Unfortunately, there is no option where everything can remain the same so we are trying to find the best solution."

The review hopes to create room in schools, as some are full, and balance enrolment across the district.