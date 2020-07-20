VANCOUVER -- The Capital Regional District (CRD) has issued a boil-water advisory for the Highland part of the Highland-Fernwood water service on Salt Spring Island.

It says water quality has been compromised because of a recent water main break and subsequent repairs.

"As a precaution, the Boil Water Advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples indicate the water quality no longer poses a risk to public health," said the CRD in a release Friday.

Residents are asked to bring tap water to a vigorous boil for one minute before consuming it.

The regional district says the advisory will be removed when Island Health is satisfied the water is safe to drink.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.