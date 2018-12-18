

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are investigating a violent carjacking that occurred outside of a Langford McDonalds Monday night.

Police say a 52-year-old man was in his idling car in the parking lot of the Millstream Village McDonalds around 9 p.m. when another man opened his car door and grabbed him by the shoulders.

The man threw the driver out of the vehicle and on to the ground before driving away – nearly running him over in the process.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his wrist, elbow and hip and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police say they're searching for a white man between 30 and 40 years old who is 5'7" and 160 pounds.

He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2009 Nissan Versa with B.C. licence plate FL5 41W, with a parking pass in the rear window numbered U85.

"Our serious crime investigators are canvassing the area to gather evidence as to the identity of the suspect," West Shore RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Dovell said in a statement. "We are asking the public to be on the look out for the stolen vehicle and to contact 911 right away if observed."

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.