VICTORIA -- Mounties in the West Shore are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth who was last seen in Langford on New Year’s Day.

Police are searching for Andre Courtemanche, 16, who has been missing since roughly 7 p.m. Jan. 1. West Shore RCMP say that he was last seen walking near the 2900-block of Cressida Crescent in Langford at the time.

Investigators add that Courtemanche regularly visits local parks and trails and ask that trail-goers near Langford and Victoria keep an eye out for the missing teen.

He is described as a white youth who stands 5'10" and weighs roughly 185 pounds. He has light brown hair that measures six to seven inches long and has a light neck beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black plaid fleece coat, blue jogging pants and brown hiking boots. He also had a headlamp with him. A picture of Courtemanche wearing a similar outfit is below.

“Police are concerned for Andre Courtmanche's safety and well-being,” said West Shore RCMP. “Since Andre Courtemanche's disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however Andre Courtemanche remains missing.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.