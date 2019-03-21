

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





It’s Halloween! It’s a film shoot! No, it’s Capital City Comic Con!

Fans of comic books, fantasy films and and all things sci-fi witll gather this weekend at Victoria's comic convention.

The event will take place at the Victoria Conference Centre and the Crystal Garden, making the area look to some like the location of the latest Marvel movie.

This year’s event will have over one hundred artists, exhibitors and attractions. Last year, more than 7,000 people attended, and that number is expect to increase tby 30 per cent this year.

“The exciting aspect is everything,” said B Woodward, organizer and owner of Cherry Bomb Toys.

“There’s going to be so much going on. Celebrities are going to be there, there’s going to be games, Lego, a scavenger hunt, cosplayers, comic artists and all kind of fun things.”

Some of the celebrities scheduled to attend are film actor Malcolm McDowell, wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis and film actor Dan Fogler.

“You don’t have to be in the scene," says Woodward. "Consider this your doorway into a whole expansive amazing world.”

This is the second year of the Capital City Comic Con.