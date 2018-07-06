It wasn't quite as grand as the "skyscraper raccoon," but a daring critter still managed to attract a large group of curious humans in Victoria's Cook Street Village.

The hubbub happened at Oxford Foods, a grocery store that also doubles as a home for a family of raccoons living on the roof.

But on Thursday night, one of the babies got a little too adventurous and became stuck on a metal awning.

The little raccoon tried to scramble back up the awning but lost its footing and slid all the way back down to the edge.

Concerned onlookers grabbed a blanket and stretched it out underneath the animal in case it fell.

As if that weren't enough excitement, the raccoon's mother perched on top of the store's roof to get a glimpse of what was going on – only to be dive-bombed by an angry crow.

Back on the ground, bystanders grabbed a two-by-four and leaned it up against the awning to see if the baby raccoon would travel down it.

The animal wasn't having it and took off, while its mother scrambled back down the building to retrieve her baby.

Cheers erupted from the crowd below as she grabbed the youngster by the scruff of its neck and brought it back to safety.

CTV News is told that no raccoons were injured in the daring rescue.

The drama brings to mind the story of a raccoon in St. Paul, MN, that captured attention around the globe as it scaled a 25-storey tower last month.