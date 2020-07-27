VICTORIA -- The Saanich police are warning the public that a cougar has returned to the Cordova Bay area.

Police say the cat was found in a Cordova Bay resident's yard Sunday night. Police believe it is the same cat that was spotted in the area earlier this month and say it had been demonstrating "unusual behaviours."

"Residents of the Sayward Road, Fowler Road, Cordova Bay Road area to Mattick's Farm should be mindful of their surroundings, families and pets," the Saanich Police Department said in a statement Monday morning.

Conservation officers are attending the area Monday in an effort to track the cat.

Saanich police said in a tweet Monday that one of their officers had also seen the cougar near Cordova Bay on Monday.

A cougar was spotted in the Cordova Bay area by a resident late last night and also by one of our officers in the a.m. BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified. Please be mindful and report any further sightings. Last seen in the area of Fowler Park.#Saanich #cougar pic.twitter.com/9rYNyneA7i — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 27, 2020

On July 17, a cougar was spotted near a trail in Mount Douglas Park. Two days earlier, the University of Victoria issued a warning about a possible cougar sighting near campus.