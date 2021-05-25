VICTORIA -- Saanich police are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly told students that COVID-19 was a hoax and spat at a school staff member, according to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

The unmasked woman reportedly walked onto school property and told children that the pandemic was fake. According to Crime Stoppers, the woman was eventually confronted by a school staff member, at which point the woman "became verbally aggressive" and allegedly spat at the worker's face.

Saanich police are now looking to identify the woman.

Anyone with information can reach out to Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

CTV News has reached out to Saanich police for further details.