VICTORIA -- Saanich police have concluded their investigation into a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man in February.

The reason the man’s car crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming pickup truck “remains unknown,” police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers were called to the 5200-block of West Saanich Road on the morning of on Feb. 4, when a Honda CRX collided with a pickup truck.

Speed, impairment and distracted driving were not factors in the collision, the investigation found.

The man’s Honda CRX was in good working condition and there were “no mechanical issues or failures that would have explained why the vehicle crossed the centre line,” according to police.

The driver of the pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the other driver and their family for their patience and cooperation in this investigation,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in the statement.

“This was a tragic collision that took time to investigate and we hope this conclusion brings some closure to all of those involved,” he added.