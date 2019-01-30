

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich has entered into a conditional agreement with BC Hydro to purchase a piece of land and is now turning to the community for additional support.

The $5.5-million agreement is for 2.23 hectares of undeveloped land near the intersection of Kings Road and Richmond Avenue.

BC Hydro has owned the land property since 1958 and recently determined it is "surplus to its needs."

The mayor of Saanich says he's heard from residents about how important the land is to the community.

“It’s important that we balance our commitment to fiscal responsibility with the needs of the community, so we’re asking for support to help us raise funds to cover the cost of this property," said Mayor Fred Haynes

In order to make the deal, Saanich will consider a financial plan amendment to borrow approximately $4-million. The remaining $1.5 million will come from reserve funds.

Saanich Council will seek financial contributions from other local governments, community groups and residents to raise $2.75-million of the purchase price.

If council is unable to raise this amount then the district intends to dispose of a portion of the property to recuperate some of the cost.

Decisions about what to do with the land, including the possibility of park or development use, will be made in the future.