Island First Nations say little support available in face of mental health, opioid crises

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency in all 14 of its member First Nations due to a mental health and opioid crisis.

“We’ve seen British Columbia declare a state of emergency eight years ago on this and what has changed?” said NTC president Cloy-e-iis (Judith Sayers).

“Maybe it’s time to change hands. We just want to lead it.”

There has been a string of losses, she said, including the deaths of two young people in Ahousaht First Nation, one of them suspicious.

“The recent losses of life have really triggered and brought to the surface a lot of that pain and a lot of the grief that many of our families have felt for all too long,” said Ahousaht Elected Chief Naasathluk (John Rampanen).

The NTC said there are few recovery resources for people in its territory, which spans much of central and western Vancouver Island. Members are asking the provincial and federal governments to fund various supports, including detox beds.

“We’re asking British Columbians to ask their candidates running in this next provincial election, ‘What are you going to do about it?’” said Tseshaht Elected Chief waamiiš (Ken Watts) during a news conference in Port Alberni Thursday.

Island Health said it has issued a request for proposals for up to 10 recovery beds in Port Alberni.

“That RFP followed extensive and collaborative work with local First Nations, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and the City of Port Alberni, and was in response to a local call for action on this important issue,” an Island Health spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The health authority is also moving forward with plans to offer sobering and assessment services in the Tofino area.

“What we require right now is immediate supports and services to be able to kick into gear and to see that they’re sustainable,” Naasathluk said.

Work is underway to provide immediate support to Ahousaht, the province said.

“I have spoken to Chief Naasathluk at length on what is happening in his community and pledged to help his community in any way possible,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin in an emailed statement.

“The province is further working with Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council on establishing a response table with the appropriate partners to support Nuu-chah-nulth communities through this critical time.”

In the face of the lasting pain caused by Canada’s colonial harms, Naasathluk said there is hope.

“By embracing and sharing the love and the teachings and the strength with our children as they prosper and grow into healthy strong adults, they’ll carry that work forward naturally,” he said.