VICTORIA -- Island Health is notifying families of potential COVID-19 exposures that took place at two elementary schools earlier this week.

According to Island Health, an exposure was reported at Cloverdale Traditional Elementary School in Saanich on May 17.

Meanwhile, exposures have been reported at Cedar Elementary in Nanaimo on May 17 and 18.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure occurs at a school, Island Health reaches out to anyone at who was at high-risk of exposure.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health exposure website.

There are currently five schools listed on the Island Health exposure list, including a cluster of cases at a school in Colwood.

Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.

Island Health notes that there is a delay between exposures being reported at a school and when they appear on the exposure list.

"This page is updated after schools have had the opportunity to notify their school community," writes the health authority. "Please be assured, any delay between direct notification to a school community and an exposure post appearing on this page is not reflective of a delay in the important Public Health work of case and contact management."