VICTORIA -- A Saanich man has recovered his stolen construction equipment after he spotted the valuable items up for sale on a used item website shortly after they were stolen.

Saanich police say the man reported his equipment stolen on July 15. The construction gear, valued at more than $2,000, was allegedly swiped overnight from a detached building on the man’s property. Police then launched an investigation.

Just one week later, on July 27, the man spotted his stolen tools up for sale on a used item website.

He then contacted police, who tracked down the items to a home in the 1800-block of Harvard Place.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and on July 28, officers located the stolen items inside.

“The owner of the items had previously recorded the serial numbers of the expensive tools which made it quite clear that the property recovered was in fact his,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich police.

“We recommend that in addition to recording serial numbers, owners should take photographs and make notes of any unique markings on items that could assist police in proving ownership should the items be recovered,” added Anastasiades.

Police say that no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.