A Saanich hockey fan is fresh off the ultimate VIP treatment with Colorado Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie.

Tristan Piercey, 22, met Barrie at a charity golf tournament in 2017, and the two have been friends ever since.

In November, Barrie surprised Piercey with a video message telling him that Piercey and his parents will be flying to Denver as guests of the Avalanche.

Emotions were flowing for Tristan. “Tears, I got tears,” said the hockey fan, who was born with a congenital disorder.

The trip, facilitated by the Power To Be charity organization, was a working trip for Tristan. Power To Be is a non-profit group that empowers people to explore their abilities.

Prior to Colorado’s Feb. 12 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Piercey handled stick-manager duties and even surprised the team with a pre-game pep talk.

In a dressing room that includes Barrie and NHL all-stars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, Piercey was fearless.

The inspirational outburst was no surprise to his mother, Lori Piercey.

“He’s very confident and very sure of himself,” she said.

Piercey and his parents were treated to a hotel stay, VIP seating and dinner with Barrie.

The Avalanche lost to the Leafs that night, but Piercey hopes his team will get on track for a playoff run.

The goal is simple, according to their biggest fan. “ Winning games every time.”