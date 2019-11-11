Roads cleared after multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 4 near Port Alberni
Traffic was closed in both directions along Highway 4 near Port Alberni following a two-vehicle collision. (Port Alberni Fire Twitter)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 2:36PM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 5:15PM PST
Update:
Port Alberni - By roughly 3 p.m. Monday, traffic had reopened in both directions along a stretch of Highway 4 after two vehicles collided just east of Port Alberni.
The crash sent one vehicle down a steep embankment and left both drivers with minor injuries, according to the Port Alberni fire department.
Earlier:
Traffic has re-opened to a single alternating lane on a stretch of Highway 4 following a two-vehicle crash near Port Alberni on Monday afternoon.
While traffic has reopened, Drive BC is warning travellers of likely delays in the area.
Original:
A two-vehicle collision has closed down a stretch of Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon.
According to Drive BC, the collision took place roughly three kilometres east of Port Alberni on Elkford Road at approximately 1:26 p.m.
Port Alberni Fire Department captain Randy Thoen told CTV News that both vehicles held a single occupant and that both appeared to suffer minor injuries.
A Tweet from the fire department also shows that one vehicle involved in the collision ended up down a steep embankment.
The Port Alberni Fire Department now says that traffic in both directions is closed as an assessment is underway. Drive BC says that no detour is available.