Update:

Port Alberni - By roughly 3 p.m. Monday, traffic had reopened in both directions along a stretch of Highway 4 after two vehicles collided just east of Port Alberni.

The crash sent one vehicle down a steep embankment and left both drivers with minor injuries, according to the Port Alberni fire department.

Earlier:

Traffic has re-opened to a single alternating lane on a stretch of Highway 4 following a two-vehicle crash near Port Alberni on Monday afternoon.

While traffic has reopened, Drive BC is warning travellers of likely delays in the area.

OPEN - #BCHwy4 vehicle incident at Elkford Rd., 3 kms east of #PortAlberni. The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays as the congestion clears.#VanIsle — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 11, 2019

Original:

A two-vehicle collision has closed down a stretch of Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the collision took place roughly three kilometres east of Port Alberni on Elkford Road at approximately 1:26 p.m.

Port Alberni Fire Department captain Randy Thoen told CTV News that both vehicles held a single occupant and that both appeared to suffer minor injuries.

A Tweet from the fire department also shows that one vehicle involved in the collision ended up down a steep embankment.

The Port Alberni Fire Department now says that traffic in both directions is closed as an assessment is underway. Drive BC says that no detour is available.