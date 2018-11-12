

The Canadian Press





Premier John Horgan says legislation to introduce ride-hailing to the province is coming in two weeks.

The government has to make sure that the required regulation is in place so British Columbians should not expect Uber or Lyft before September next year.

Allowing services such as Uber and Lyft into the province by the end of 2017 was a promise by the NDP government during the last election.

Horgan says the Passenger Transportation Board is reviewing applications from cab companies so there could be about 500 more taxis approved in time for the holiday season.