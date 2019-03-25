Among the cheapest hobbies, you won’t find robotics. Especially if you’re one of the best in the world.

A team from Reynolds Secondary in Saanich is fundraising for a trip to Houston, Texas for the biggest high-school robotics championship in the world.

The Reybots captured the Rookie All-Star award at the FIRST Canada (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competition earlier this month at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Reynolds Robotics Club has 12 student members and three staff mentors, and they’ve set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000.

“We are asking for support and sponsorship opportunities to help support our students in continuing their pursuit of learning, leadership and gracious professionalism at the World Championships,” said Reynolds teacher Gregory Downing via the team's GoFundMe Page.

As of noon on Monday their total stood at $7,225. Downing said the money will offset registration fees, shipping container construction and travel.

To qualify for the tournament, the Reybots bested a field of 35 schools at the Canadian Pacific Regionals, with robots completing tasks like placing dodge balls in various containers, and closing a hatch held by Velcro.

The world championships will feature more than 600 robotics teams from 60 different countries, with more than 40,000 people attending the event.

The FIRST Robotics Competition runs April 17-20 in Houston, Texas.