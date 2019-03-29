With only a month left until the City of Victoria introduces paid Sunday street parking, city staff are suggesting council take a second look at rates and rules.

In a report going to council Thursday, city staff say council may want to reconsider implementing weekday rates and maximum parking times.

Council had initially planned to charge regular rates of $3 per hour in 90-minute parking zones, but staff say charging a lower rate and scrapping the time limit would still generate significant revenue.

They're recommending a rate of $2 per hour on Sundays with no time restrictions and $1 per hour in outlying metred areas.

The report says the tweak would support longer stays for shoppers and visitors to the downtown core.

If council supports the recommendation, staff believe the lower rates could generate an estimated $500,000, which is less than the $600,000 originally predicted.

In February, Victoria city council voted unanimously to scrap on-street Sunday parking and begin charging regular rates May 1, 2019. The revenue from the change was to be used to fund bus passes for Victoria youth.

Council’s goal is to supply the bus passes to youth for September 2019.

Currently on-street parking is free in the evenings Monday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. and free all day Sundays and holidays.

When council voted to scrap Sunday on-street parking, many downtown businesses spoke out in favour of the plan, noting the majority of spots on Sunday are often taken by people who work downtown or have left their vehicle overnight.

The downtown business association was also leaning in favour, expecting the move could increase turnover in prime street spaces.

Parking would still be free in city parkades on Sunday and holidays.

Staff are scheduled to receive the parking report on Thursday, April 4.