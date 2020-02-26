NANAIMO -- The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) unanimously voted Tuesday night to allow homeless camping in limited areas of the region's parks overnight, with heavy restrictions.

“If we find that homeless people are camping within our parks, they need to be following the rules and living within those restrictions,” says RDN Board Chair Ian Thorpe.

There over 150 parks within the RDN’s boundaries, and following the new bylaw, approximately 77 per cent of them will prohibit homeless camping.

“This is not designed to encourage people to come and camp in our parks," says Thorpe. "That’s not what we want and that’s not what we intended."

The update to the RDN’s parks bylaw was made to comply with a B.C. Supreme Court decision made in 2018, which allows homeless people to camp in parks.

The Regional District of Nanaimo's restrictions for homeless camping in permitted parks include:

Camping hours between 7 p.m. – 9 a.m. in specified areas

Must dismantle and remove shelter, and cleanup any garbage left behind

Must camp away from any conservation zones

Camp cannot be located be within 30 metres of neighbouring residential property, playgrounds, pinic tables, organized play spaces or fields, trailways or bridges within parks and cannot be inside public parking lots

Other changes to the RDN Parks Use Bylaw include: a total ban on smoking, regulation of cannabis consumption and restrictions off-road vehicle use in some parks and trails.

Regional District staff say the restrictions will be enforced by RDN bylaw officers. In extreme cases the RCMP will also be called to assist bylaw officers.

The RDN modelled its new restrictions after amendments made to the City of Nanaimo's parks bylaw in March 2019.

A complete list of parks that prohibit overnight homeless camping in the Regional District of Nanaimo is below:

