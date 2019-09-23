

News Staff





The UK's iconic Royal Air Force Red Arrows aerobatic team will cruise over the skies above Vancouver Island this week.

The special flyby over Victoria's Inner Harbour and the B.C. legislature building is set for Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The visit to the island marks the Red Arrows' final leg of their North America tour, which ends Thursday in Vancouver after flying through Victoria.

"Throughout the Red Arrows’ North American tour, the response of everyone in Canada to our displays, flypasts and ground events has been overwhelming," said Red Arrows wing commander Andrew Keith in a news release.

"It will be brilliant to conclude our time in Canada by performing flypasts in Victoria and Vancouver and, once again, have the privilege and opportunity to meet so many people of all ages and backgrounds during our stay."

While the team won't be landing in Victoria, fans can meet the pilots in Vancouver for a number of events including stops at Science World at TELUS World of Science, BC Place, the Vancouver Convention Centre and a special visit to the Canuck Place Children's Hospice to meet with young children receiving care.