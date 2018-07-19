

CTV Vancouver Island





Nearly 30 car owners woke up in Duncan to find their tires had been slashed overnight, triggering an RCMP investigation.

Police say they were called to the area of Mary Street and Sherman Road early Thursday morning after someone reported their tires were slashed.

Officers arrived to find more vehicles in the area had their tires slashed – upwards of 30 – and suspect there are even more that haven’t been reported yet.

Investigators are now seeking witnesses and video surveillance as they try to track down the perpetrator.

The cost of damage associated with the tire-slashing spree is estimated to be in the thousands, RCMP said.

Anyone whose vehicle was affected or has information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.