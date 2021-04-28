Advertisement
RCMP investigating after body found in Comox Harbour
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 8:59AM PDT
COMOX, B.C. -- RCMP are investigating after a body was pulled out of the Comox Harbour late Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. when Comox firefighters were called to the harbour to assist police and paramedics.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.