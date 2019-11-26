VICTORIA – A Duncan woman remains in police custody for driving while impaired and attempting to flee from police over the weekend.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the driver, Rhiannon Midgley, 38, was seen driving erratically in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of a truck striking a parked vehicle, and the driver of the parked vehicle, at the parking lot of Cowichan Commons shopping centre.

When officers from Duncan and Nanaimo arrived at the scene, they saw a truck driving in circles in the parking lot, striking stationary objects and the sides of buildings on the property.

Police say that they then tried to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot, but were unable to as it made its way onto the Trans-Canada Highway and travelled southbound into Duncan.

RCMP say that once the vehicle left the parking lot, other officers began responding to the incident, searching the area for the vehicle. Police say the truck was quickly located by Mounties in Duncan and was stopped outside of a local business near the intersection of Government Street and Kenneth Street.

"Thankfully no one received serious injuries from this incident and the person responsible is being held accountable for her actions," said Insp. Chris Bear of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a news release Monday.

"Driving while impaired, be it by drug or alcohol, is a serious offence, and this incident should serve as an eye opener for those who think that their actions while intoxicated carry no consequences," added Bear.

Midgley is now facing a range of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer while operating a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Mounties say that charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle are also being sought, but must wait until a full investigation is completed by a specialized drug recognition expert.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to appear in Duncan Provincial court on Tuesday.