VICTORIA -- Raj Chouhan has been named the new Speaker in the B.C. legislature.

The Burnaby-Edmonds MLA was the NDP’s unanimous choice before the legislature resumed Monday.

In a brief address inside the legislature Monday morning, Chouhan accepted the nomination, calling it a “great honour.”

“I will endeavor at all times to carry out my duties with fairness and integrity,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan immigrated to Canada from India in 1973 and was first elected as MLA in 2005.

Before entering politics, Chouhan was the founding president of the Canadian Farmworkers' Union and was the director of bargaining for the Hospital Employees Union for 18 years.

Chouhan replaces Darryl Plecas, who did not run in October's provincial election.

Chouhan was previously the legislature's assistant deputy Speaker.

Premier John Horgan called Chouhan’s election a “historic moment,” noting he is the first Sikh, Punjabi-speaking Speaker in Canada.

“We will be united in our commitment to work with you,” Horgan said, addressing Chouhan directly.

The office of the Speaker says Chouhan is the first person of South Asian heritage to be elected to the post in B.C. or any other Canadian jurisdiction.

“This chamber needs to reflect the faces of all British Columbians,” said Opposition Leader Shirley Bond. “We have taken a major step in that direction.”