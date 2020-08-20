VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is looking for public input on improving the Trans-Canada Highway's Malahat corridor.

The province is looking to upgrade the 1.7-kilometre section of the highway through Goldstream Provincial Park.

Proposed new measures include widening and realigning the road to install medians, barriers and larger shoulders. The transportation ministry is also looking at improving parking and trail connections inside the park.

The province says a pedestrian bridge over the Goldstream River is also under consideration.

The government says any improvements would be made inside the existing highway right-of-way and the highway will remain as a single lane in each direction.

Public input will be accepted online between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20 on the province's Malahat Safety Improvements website.

Provincial traffic data from the summer shows that more than 29,000 people travel the highway through the Goldstream park every day. Daily traffic has increased by nearly 4,000 cars a day over the past 10 years, according to the ministry.