VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has bought a derelict Victoria property that it plans to convert into approximately 40 supportive housing units for the city's homeless.

The property at 1176 Yates St. is the site of a former rooming house that was abandoned and boarded up in 2003.

The province says it bought the site with $1.8 million from its supportive housing fund.

The project would consist of approximately 40 new self-contained studio units with round-the-clock staffing, employment and meal services.

"This project is the next step in our ongoing work to make sure vulnerable people in Victoria have a place to call home, with wraparound supports to help them build a better future," said Carole James, B.C.'s finance minister and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

"We know supportive housing makes a real difference for the residents and for communities, and we will continue to work with our partners to move people into the homes they deserve," James said in a statement Friday.

Construction of the new homeless facility would begin in December 2021, pending city approvals.

"We look forward to moving this development through the municipal approvals process as quickly as possible as our way to support the provincial government in the great work they're doing to provide supportive housing across our region," Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said.

Once constructed, the facility would be operated and managed by a non-profit housing provider, according to the province.