The District of Saanich will raise new flags at its municipal hall on Friday.

Community members are invited to see both the transgender and pride flags raised at 3 p.m. in honour of Greater Victoria’s Pride Week.

The district said in a tweet Thursday that it is “proud to support inclusion and diversity” in the Greater Victoria region.

Saanich police were quick to throw their support behind the message, retweeting the sentiment moments later.

The flags will fly outside Saanich municipal hall until July 7.