'Proud to support inclusion and diversity': Saanich to raise pride, transgender flags
The flags will fly outside Saanich municipal hall until July 7. (File photo)
Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:33PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:08PM PDT
The District of Saanich will raise new flags at its municipal hall on Friday.
Community members are invited to see both the transgender and pride flags raised at 3 p.m. in honour of Greater Victoria’s Pride Week.
The district said in a tweet Thursday that it is “proud to support inclusion and diversity” in the Greater Victoria region.
Saanich police were quick to throw their support behind the message, retweeting the sentiment moments later.
The flags will fly outside Saanich municipal hall until July 7.