VICTORIA -- Pipeline protesters were outside the home of B.C. Premier John Horgan on Tuesday morning, attempting what they called a citizen's arrest on the premier.

Activists with the group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island said they wanted to prevent Horgan from attending today's provincial budget announcement at the legislature.

Four RCMP vehicles were on scene before 8 a.m. as were members of the premier's security team.

The premier wasn't at home when the protest began but he came home shortly after and verbally accosted the protesters.

At 8:15 a.m. two protesters were lying across the driveway of the Langford home while another group of protesters held signs on the street.

The RCMP moved to create an exclusion zone in front of the premier's home, pushing media back to the end of the street and threatening to arrest anyone who remained.

At 8:20 a.m., police began arresting protesters who were blocking the driveway, while a handful of other protesters remained on the street.

Horgan left his home with his security detail at 8:30 a.m.

The action outside the premier's home Tuesday is the culimination of a week of anti-pipeline protests that have rocked Victoria.

Last Tuesday, hundreds of activists blocked the entrances to the B.C. legislature as the government was set to deliver its throne speech. That was followed midweek by rolling protests outside B.C. ministry offices in and around Victoria.

