VICTORIA -- Global cruise ship line Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending all operations through early May due to the coronavirus pandemic, including planned stops in Victoria.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that its fleet of 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.

The company has several planned stops in Victoria in April and May, including the city's first planned cruise ship arrival on April 3.

Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.

The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren't disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

The federal government is expected to make a statement about incoming cruise ships to Canada, given the warning from the Public Health Agency of Canada to avoid them because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

With files from the Associated Press