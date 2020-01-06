VICTORIA -- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to thank Canada for the hospitality they received during their Christmas vacation in the Great White North.

A statement from Buckingham Palace says the royals will meet with Canada's high commissioner to the United Kingdom at Canada House on Tuesday.

The statement says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to express their gratitude to Janice Charette and staff “for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.”

Afterwards, the duo will visit the Canada Gallery and view an exhibition by Indigenous artist, Skawennati, born in Kahnawake Mohawk Territory and based in Montreal.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie sent royal watchers on high alert by announcing they would spend Christmas and ring in the New Year in Canada with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The visit to Canada's grand house on Trafalgar Square comes on the heels of a stay in Canada that was punctuated by flutters of excitement as hikers spotted them in the hills near Victoria, B.C.

One interaction even went viral after a Victoria couple met the Duchess herself, accompanied by Prince Harry and another friend, who helped them take a selfie while they were out hiking.

When the royal couple decided to spend their Christmas in Canada, a spokesperson said in a statement issued to CTVNews.ca that "the decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

Prince Harry has visited Canada many times over the years, and the Duchess called it home for seven years while filming the legal drama Suits.

With files from CTV's Rachel Gilmore